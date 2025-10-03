How G.K. Chesterton Sees the World — Duncan Reyburn su Word on Fire intervistato da Tod Worner.

How are we to look at the world? Through a brilliant lens of hope, wonder, and gratitude? Or through a shadowy lens of despair, cynicism, and selfishness? The journalist, wit, and Catholic convert G.K. Chesterton is an extraordinary model who mastered the art of a marveling Catholic vision. Join me and Dr. Duncan Reyburn as we explore his excellent book, Seeing Things As They Are: G.K. Chesterton and the Drama of Meaning on the Evangelization & Culture Podcast.
[Nostra traduzione: Come dovremmo guardare il mondo? Attraverso una lente brillante di speranza, meraviglia e gratitudine? O attraverso una lente oscura di disperazione, cinismo ed egoismo? Il giornalista, l'arguto e convertito al cattolicesimo G. K. Chesterton è un modello straordinario che ha padroneggiato l'arte di una visione cattolica meravigliosa. Unitevi a me e al dottor Duncan Reyburn mentre esploriamo il suo eccellente libro, Seeing Things As They Are: G.K. Chesterton and the Drama of Meaning (Vedere le cose come sono: G.K. Chesterton e il dramma del significato) nel podcast Evangelization & Culture].
Il podcast audio è in questo collegamento con il sito di Word on Fire:
https://www.wordonfire.org/videos/evangelization-and-culture-podcast/ep48-how-g-k-chesterton-sees-the-world-duncan-reyburn/
|Duncan Reyburn
Duncan Reyburn è docente a tempo pieno di materie pratiche e teoriche presso l'Università di Pretoria (Sud Africa) dal 2007. Prima di dedicarsi all'attività accademica, ha lavorato come animatore, fumettista, designer, consulente di design e regista di spot televisivi. Si occupa del pensiero di Chesterton e della sua applicabilità all'ermeneutica filosofica. Il suo interesse è rivolto all'esperienza interpretativa, in particolare alle condizioni materiali e filosofiche che plasmano la coscienza umana. Ha scritto un libro dal titolo The Roots of the World: The Remarkable Prescience of G. K. Chesterton.
