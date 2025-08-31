Un'antologia su Tomasi di Lampedusa vistoso estimatore di Chesterton (anzi, Cestertonio). "Voi... arriccerete il naso. Ma avete torto".

Chesterton, Gilbert K.: The Napoleon of Notting Hill, London 1912, The return of Don Quixote, 1927, The wisdom of father Brown, 1927Capolavori pure sono quasi tutte le novelle poliziesche di Father Brown. Può darsi anche che questo Father Brown sia, insieme a Sherlock Holmes, la sola creatura del romanzo poliziesco che raggiunga l'arte. Voi, naturalmente, da buoni italiani che desiderate la letteratura seria per potere più serenamente condurre una vita non seria, arriccerete il naso. Ma avete torto. Una buona serie di letture chestertoniane vi farà un gran bene.
