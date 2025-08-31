domenica 31 agosto 2025

Un'antologia su Tomasi di Lampedusa vistoso estimatore di Chesterton (anzi, Cestertonio). "Voi... arriccerete il naso. Ma avete torto".




Visto che è stato ritirato fuori da un recente articolo su Pangea, che abbiamo parzialmente riprodotto e di cui abbiamo fornito il collegamento, ho pensato di riassumere in una pagina tutti i post che riguardano Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, anzi, per la precisione Giuseppe Tomasi, XI principe di Lampedusa, XII duca di Palma, barone della Torretta e di Montechiaro (Palermo, 1896 – Roma, 1957).

Quest'uomo non celava in alcun modo l'attrazione che Chesterton destava decisa in lui, e già questo ce lo rende amico; in più lo chiamava Cestertonio (lo so, qui su questo rullo chiamato blog - ma in realtà anche altrove - l'ho ripetuto un sacco di volte e so di essere noioso, ma non me ne curo), e questo suscita in me ammirazione, simpatia e una straordinaria allegria. Cestertonio, ma dimmi...

Scriveva benissimo, e le lezioni di letteratura che donò ad una ristretta cerchia di amici hanno il tono della conversazione in casa e la profondità di un uomo che medita (ho scoperto che Il Gattopardo inizialmente non fu pubblicato perché fu scartato dal vaglio di Elio Vittorini, lo stesso che aveva "segato" Il Signore degli Anelli... ma mi chiedo se quest'uomo si sarà mai reso conto delle cantonate che prendeva???). Voglio ricordarne un brano che mi suggerì Maria Cristina Lamanna alcuni anni fa e che, rileggendolo, mi colpisce tanto, per la stima che esso esprime e per il giudizio tagliente e giusto che esprime:


Chesterton, Gilbert K.: The Napoleon of Notting Hill, London 1912, The return of Don Quixote, 1927, The wisdom of father Brown, 1927 
Capolavori pure sono quasi tutte le novelle poliziesche di Father Brown. Può darsi anche che questo Father Brown sia, insieme a Sherlock Holmes, la sola creatura del romanzo poliziesco che raggiunga l'arte. Voi, naturalmente, da buoni italiani che desiderate la letteratura seria per potere più serenamente condurre una vita non seria, arriccerete il naso. Ma avete torto. Una buona serie di letture chestertoniane vi farà un gran bene. 
 
Qui sotto trovate tante piccole cose che abbiamo messo insieme in questi anni a proposito di quest'uomo amico del Nostro Caro Amico, a cui voglio dedicare grato questa umile paginetta.

Marco Sermarini


