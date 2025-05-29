29 maggio 1874, noi torniamo sempre lì -- Auguri, Gilbert!!!

|Chesterton diciassettenne e la famosa
torre dell'acquedotto di Campden Hill,
nominata nel famoso incipit dell'Autobiografia.
Chinandomi con cieca credulità, come è mia abitudine, di fronte alla mera autorità e alla tradizione degli anziani, ingoiando superstiziosamente una storia che non potevo verificare all'epoca mediante esperienza o giudizio privato, sono d'opinione fermissima di essere nato il 29 maggio 1874 a Campden Hill, a Kensington, e d'essere stato battezzato secondo le formule della Chiesa d'Inghilterra nella chiesetta di San Giorgio, di fronte alla grande torre dell'acquedotto che dominava quel crinale. Non attribuisco alcun significato alla relazione tra i due edifici e nego sdegnosamente che la chiesa sia stata scelta perché era necessaria l'intera forza idrica della parte occidentale di London per trasformarmi in un cristiano.
Ciononostante, la grande Torre dell'Acquedotto era destinata a svolgere il suo ruolo nella mia vita, come racconterò in una pagina successiva; ma questa storia è legata alle mie esperienze, mentre la mia nascita (come ho detto) è un episodio che accetto, come un povero contadino ignorante, solo perché mi è stato tramandato per tradizione orale. Prima di passare a parlare delle mie esperienze personali, sarà bene dedicare questo breve capitolo ad alcuni altri fatti della mia famiglia e del mio ambiente, che tengo in piedi in modo altrettanto precario sulla base di semplici dicerie. Naturalmente, quelle che molti chiamano prove per sentito dire, o che io chiamo testimonianze umane, potrebbero essere messe in discussione in teoria, come nella controversia baconiana o in buona parte della Critica Superiore biblica. La storia della mia nascita potrebbe essere falsa. Potrei essere l'erede a lungo perduto del Sacro Romano Impero, o un neonato abbandonato da alcuni furfanti di Limehouse sulla soglia di una porta di Kensington, per sviluppare in seguito un'orribile eredità criminale. Alcuni dei metodi scettici applicati all'origine del mondo potrebbero essere applicati alla mia origine e un ricercatore serio e scrupoloso potrebbe giungere alla conclusione che non sono mai nato. Ma preferisco credere che il senso comune sia qualcosa che i miei lettori e io abbiamo in comune e che siano disposti a sopportare un noioso riassunto dei fatti.
Gilbert Keith Chesterton, Autobiografia
(traduzione di Marco Sermarini).
Bowing down in blind credulity, as is my custom, before mere authority and the tradition of the elders, superstitiously swallowing a story I could not test at the time by experiment or private judgment, I am firmly of opinion that I was born on the 29th of May, 1874, on Campden Hill, Kensington; and baptised according to the formularies of the Church of England in the little church of St. George opposite the large Waterworks Tower that dominated that ridge. I do not allege any significance in the relation of the two buildings; and I indignantly deny that the church was chosen because it needed the whole water-power of West London to turn me into a Christian.
Nevertheless, the great Waterworks Tower was destined to play its part in my life, as I shall narrate on a subsequent page; but that story is connected with my own experiences, whereas my birth (as I have said) is an incident which I accept, like some poor ignorant peasant, only because it has been handed down to me by oral tradition. And before we come to any of my own experiences, it will be well to devote this brief chapter to a few of the other facts of my family and environment which I hold equally precariously on mere hearsay evidence. Of course what many call hearsay evidence, or what I call human evidence, might be questioned in theory, as in the Baconian controversy or a good deal of the Higher Criticism. The story of my birth might be untrue. I might be the long-lost heir of The Holy Roman Empire, or an infant left by ruffians from Limehouse on a door-step in Kensington, to develop in later life a hideous criminal heredity. Some of the sceptical methods applied to the world's origin might be applied to my origin, and a grave and earnest enquirer come to the conclusion that I was never born at all. But I prefer to believe that common sense is something that my readers and I have in common; and that they will have patience with a dull summary of the facts.
Gilbert Keith Chesterton, Autobiography.
